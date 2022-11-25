A chance of rain and patchy fog before 8am, then patchy fog and a slight chance of rain between 8am and 9am, then patchy fog and a slight chance of drizzle between 9am and 10am. Cloudy. High near 65, with temperatures falling to around 61 in the afternoon. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch possible.