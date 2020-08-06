For those who wish to run for the Beat 5 seat on the Carroll County School District’s Board of Trustees, qualification for election began yesterday, August 5. The race will be included on the November 3 General Election ballot.

The Beat 5 seat is the only seat to be on the ballot this year, as the terms of each board member is staggered.

To qualify as a candidate for the school board, 50 signatures from active and qualified voters in Beat 5 must be obtained and verified by the clerk. Those signatures must be verified by Carroll County Circuit Clerk Durward Stanton.

The qualifying deadline is September 4 at 5 p.m., but because signatures must be verified, candidates should not wait until just before the deadline to submit paperwork.

In other election news, voter registration deadline for November’s election is October 5.