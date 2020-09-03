The Mississippi Department of Health will continue to host its drive-through COVID-19 testing for teachers and staff. The testing is free for all teachers, faculty, administrators and staff. Testing is between the hours of noon to 7 p.m. and no appointment is necessary.

Also, school nurses can now receive N95 masks. To receive a mask, visit a testing site. School nurses can also pick up masks at the West Street Farmers Marker testing location in Jackson from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Today, testing will be held in Carroll, Hinds, Jones, Panola, Pike, Sharkey/Issaqueena, Tishomingo and Winston.

Friday, testing will be held in: Coahoma, Covington, Hinds, Jackson, Lee, Monroe County in Amory, Neshoba, Stone and Walthall.

Saturday: Hinds County

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Tunica, Holmes, Choctaw, Yazoo, Clarke, Lauderdale, Amite, Pontotoc, Tallahatchie County in Charleston and Alcorn.

Wednesday, Sept.9: Grenada, Lafayette, Sunflower County in Indianola, Noxubee, Rankin, Wilkinson, Greene, Hancock, Attala and Chickasaw County in Houston.

Thursday, Sept. 10: Yalobusha, Marshall, Leflore, Oktibbeha, Warren, Scott, Franklin, Lamar, Copiah and Newton.

Friday, Sept. 11: Tate, Union, Montgomery, Lowndes, Claiborne, Smith, Perry, Harrison, Adams and George.

Testing is also offered daily for teachers, staff and administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or at any pop-up testing site sponsored by the MSDH, University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for pop-up sites and the Farmer’s Market.