It was my serious intention to be the next State Senator of District 15. However, I will not be a candidate in the special election on September 22, 2020. There are certain stipulations that will not allow retired educators to hold a State Office in the state of Mississippi.

Therefore, I am happy to endorse Levon Murphy, Jr. candidate for the office state senator District 15. My husband and I have known this young man throughout his life. We have no doubt that he will serve the state with soundness and represent the citizens of District 15 with integrity.

I encourage my supporters to vote for Levon Murphy, Jr.

Paid for by Nola Bryant.