Friday, the J.Z. George High School Jaguars will crown their 2020 Homecoming Queen as the Jaguars take on the Central Holmes Trojans. Court presentation begins at 6 p.m. (Above left) Homecoming maids are (front row, left to right) are (6th Grade Maids) Madison Miley, Tysalyn Meeks, (7th Grade Maids) Makayla Cobbins, Alaysha Bouldon Back row (l to r): (8th Grade Maids) AbbyGail Clardy, Anna May, (9th Grade Maids) Rebecca Cornish, Shakara Fort, (10th Grade Maids) Nakira Ghoston, Seniya Harbin, (11th Grade Maids), Jarkesha Earvin, and Kelsey Rowe. Above right: Senior Maids are (standing, from left) Ebony Daniels, Jaeyden Carpenter, (seated) Samantha Ortega, and Tancy Duren.