Carroll Academy recently named their 2020 Homecoming Court. Members of the court are, from left, Kaylee Ferguson, senior maid; Kaitlyn Chamblee, senior maid; Hannah Campbell, senior maid; Presley Haddon, 7th grade maid; Preslee Sullivan, 8th grade maid; Presley Woods, sophomore maid; Lexi McClain, freshman maid; and Britney Jones. The homecoming court will be presented during the homecoming pep rally on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. on the elementary playground. They will also be featured Friday, September 18 in the homecoming parade at 1:30 and during a 6 p.m. pregame ceremony at Gordon Field. The 2020 homecoming queen will also be crowned during the ceremony.