Merry Christmas, y'all!!

Everyone celebrates the holidays differently. I have always enjoyed having a big brunch with my family and making snacks for the evening.

I thought I'd share some wonderful, quick snack recipes this week.

I hope you have a safe, and relaxing Christmas.

Enjoy!

Sun Dried Tomato Dip

8 oz cream cheese softened

1/3 cup sun dried tomatoes in oil plus more for garnish

½ cup sour cream or Greek yogurt

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 green onions thinly sliced, plus more for garnish

5 dashes Tabasco sauce or other hot sauce, adjust to taste

¾ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Crackers or vegetable sticks for dipping

Place dip ingredients in a food processor. Mix for about 20 seconds until the sun dried tomatoes are blended.

Transfer into a serving dish. Serve with crackers, chips, or veggie sticks!

Warm Ranch Dip

8 oz Cream cheese

3/4 cup Ranch dressing

1/3 cup Sour cream

1 cup Cheddar cheese (shredded)

1/3 cup Bacon bits (cooked)

1/3 cup Green onions (chopped)

1/8 tsp Cayenne pepper (optional - or more to taste)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

Heat the cream cheese gently in the microwave on medium power, or on the stove in a double boiler, until it's warm and easy to stir. ( I used whipped cream cheese)

Stir the ranch dressing into the cream cheese, until smooth, then stir in the sour cream. Stir in remaining ingredients.

Transfer the dip into a 1/2 quart glass baking dish.

Bake for about 15 minutes, until hot and bubbly at the edges underneath. Serve hot or warm, with veggies or crackers.

Cheese Biscuits

1/2 lb sharp cheddar cheese, grated

pinch of salt

1 stick butter

dash of red pepper

1 cup self rising flour

pecan halves

Mix all ingredients together.

Form in two rolls.

Wrap and place in refrigerator overnight.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Slice into thin slices. Place one pecan half on each piece.

Bake 7-8 minutes.