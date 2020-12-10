My Momma loved Christmas. She was a Christmas baby, just like my sister, Amanda. Even through sorrow of losing her parents early in life, she always made sure Christmas was a special time of year, especially for Daddy and the girls, as we were always referred to.

As children, we would spend Christmas Eve with Daddy's family and Christmas Day with Momma's family. My Grandmother, Evelyn ( Momma's mother) was such an great baker, I remember her cakes and pies were so delicious. My favorite pie to this day is apricot fried pies. Momma would make those for my birthday. She also made a banana cake, it was layered and frosted with whip cream and bananas. I never got that recipe, I wish I had. My Grandmother, Thelma ( Daddy's mother, known to all as Mother) was a wonderful cook. She could cook anything, and it be wonderful. My sister, Stephanie always said, " Mother can make a BLT and I can make a BLT using the same ingredients and hers will always be better!" It was true, she made the best homemade pizza, salmon croquettes and chicken salad you've ever had. Stephanie makes Mother's chicken salad, and it brings back so many memories.

If you still have your grandmother's and mother's and they cook for you. Relish those memories and make them write the recipes down. You won’t be sorry.

I have shared a couple of my favorite recipes for Christmas. I also shared a new one. I hope y'all enjoy them.

Hummingbird Cake

3 cups all purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

3 eggs, beaten

1 1/2 cups salad oil

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 8 oz. can crushed pineapple, do not drain juice.

2 cups chopped pecans or walnuts

2 cups chopped bananas

Combine dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl; add eggs and salad oil, stirring until dry ingredients are moistened. Do not beat. Stir in vanilla, pineapple, 1 cup of pecans and banana.

Spoon batter into 3 well greased and floured 9 inch cake pans. Bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes or until cake tests done. Cool in pans 10 minutes; remove from pans, and cool completely.

Frosting:

1 8oz pkg. cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 16 oz pkg. powdered sugar, sifted

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Combine cream cheese and butter, beating until smooth.

Add powdered sugar and vanilla.

Beat until light and fluffy.

Spread frosting and sprinkle with 1 cup pecans.

This was my grandmother, Evelyn Warren Yelverton's recipe.

Fruit Cake Cookies

1 cup brown sugar

1 stick melted oleo

4 eggs, beaten

3 cups plain flour

3 tsp. milk

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp each: cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice

1/2 cup bourbon

1 1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 lb red cherries, green cherries and pineapple

Mix well.

Reserve 1/2 cup flour to use on fruit.

Cut up fruit.

Stir flour over nuts

Pour batter over nuts and fruit.

Put in fridge to form for about 1 hour.

Drop by teaspoons on to greased cookie sheet.

Bake for 10-12 minutes.

Put out to cool and brush with bourbon while still warm.

Old Fashioned Sugar Cream Pie

1 pie crust, at room temperature

4 Tablespoons cornstarch

3/4 cup granulated sugar

4 Tablespoons salted butter, melted

2 1/4 cups heavy whipping cream

1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

Topping:

4 Tablespoons salted butter, melted

1/2 cup cinnamon sugar

Preheat oven to 325F and place pie crust onto a baking sheet.

Bake for 10-12 minutes to partially cook and set aside.

Mix cornstarch and sugar in a small bowl until combined.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add the cornstarch mixture, melted butter, and heavy whipping cream to a boil, stirring constantly until thickened.

Add vanilla and stir. Pour hot cream into prepared pie crust and smooth the top.

Top with melted butter and evenly sprinkle with desired amount of cinnamon sugar.

Bake for 25 minutes and broil for about 1 minute.

Cool until room temperature and place in the fridge to set for a least 1 hour.

ENJOY!