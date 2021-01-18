One of our favorite recipes when we were growing up was Momma's chicken spaghetti. Momma took it to church potlucks, too, and everyone loved it. I thought I'd share her recipe with you.

Chicken Spaghetti

1 whole chicken; boiled; deboned

2 cans cream of chicken soup

1 jar spaghetti sauce

1.5 pounds of Velveeta

1/2 cup chopped onions (I use frozen)

1/2 cup chopped bell pepper

1 stick butter

1/2 stick butter

1 can Rotel (drained)

1 package spaghetti noodles (cooked)

Preheat oven 350

Melt stick of butter in large casserole dish.

Mix Rotel, chicken, soup, spaghetti sauce, Velveeta in large bowl.

Sauté' peppers and onions in half stick butter.

Add to mixture.

Add noodles.

Pour in casserole dish and cook until cheese bubbles. About 30 minutes.

Blueberry Delight

1 individual package graham crackers, 9 full crackers

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup sugar

10 tablespoons butter, melted

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons milk or half-and-half

1 cup confectioners' sugar

2 (21-ounce) cans blueberry pie filling

2 (8-ounce) containers frozen whipped topping, thawed

Pulse graham crackers and pecans in a food processor until finely ground.

Pour into a large bowl and add melted butter and 1/4 cup sugar. Stir to mix.

Press into a 9x13-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Let cool.

Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese, milk, and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Fold in 1 cup of whipped topping. (Save remaining whipped topping for the final layer.)

Spread cream cheese mixture on top of crust.

Spread blueberry pie filling on top of cream cheese layer.

Top with remaining whipped topping.

Chill thoroughly before serving.