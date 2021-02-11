With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I thought I'd share some delicious comfort food that will make you feel like you've eaten at an upscale restaurant.

My husband, Bill, and I love cooking together. I'm sure not all couples both love to cook, but we do.

Growing up on a small farm in Eudora, all our vegetables came from a large garden my grandparents cultivated every year. We always had fresh veggies. I remember Momma cooking the best meals. We always had two vegetable dishes for supper and fresh tomatoes when they were in season.

One of my favorite meals was Momma’s fried chicken with butter beans and creamed potatoes. No one will ever be able to replicate her chicken, so I thought I'd share with you a new twist on that traditional meal. I hope you enjoy.

Crockpot Catalina Chicken

1 cup Catalina Dressing

1/2 cup Peach Preserves

1 packet dry onion soup mix

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional if you want it to be spicy

6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

Stir together Catalina dressing, peach preserves, onion soup mix, and red pepper flakes.

Spray inside of a 6-quart crockpot with cooking spray. Lay chicken breasts in crockpot.

Pour Catalina dressing mixture over chicken.

Cover and cook on low for 4 to 5 hours.

Mix the cornstarch with 1 1/2 tablespoons water. Stir into liquid in crockpot and cover and cook another 15 to 20 minutes.

Hash Brown Casserole

2 poounds frozen hash browns

1/2 cup melted margarine

Salt and pepper

2 cans cream of chicken

1 pint sour cream

1/2 cup finely chopped onions ( I have used the frozen ones)

10 ounces or 2 bags cheddar cheese

Mix all together.

Mix 2 cups crushed cornflakes with 1/2 cup melted margarine and sprinkle on top.

Bake at 350 degrees about an hour.

Butter Beans (Southern style)

6 slices bacon coarsely chopped

1 small onion chopped

1 (28-ounce) bag frozen butter beans (about 5 cups)

4 cups (32-ounces) Chicken Broth

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

In a large Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the bacon until crispy. Drain away all but about 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease, then return the pan to the heat. Add the chopped onion, and cook in the bacon grease until the onion is translucent, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the beans, broth, salt, and pepper. Bring the broth to a boil, and then reduce the heat to a simmer and cook about 45 to 60 minutes or until tender.

Valentine’s bonus recipe!

Chocolate Kiss Coconut Macaroons

1 14 ounce package sweetened angel flaked coconut

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 egg white beaten until frothy

2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

24 chocolate kisses unwrapped

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 baking sheets with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.

In a medium size mixing bowl, mix together the coconut, flour and salt.

Add the sweetened condensed milk, beaten egg white and vanilla. Mix well. The mixture will be stiff.

Use a 2 ounce cookie scoop, ice cream scoop or tablespoon to divide the dough dropping 2 inches apart on the baking sheet.

Bake for 16-18 minutes or until golden.

Remove from the oven and gently press a candy kiss into the center.

Remove to a wire rack to cool.