I think everyone loves chicken.

I thought I'd share a variety of great recipes and one using the Instapot. We love ours.

Most grocery store always have chicken on sale, and we keep some on hand all the time. My husband is the king of creating recipes. I always have to get on to him for changing a recipe before we even try the original version.

I hope y'all enjoy these.

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

5 cups cooked chicken breast meat, diced

3 cups cooked rice

1 cup celery, finely diced

1/4 cup onion, finely diced

1 (8 ounce) can of sliced water chestnuts, drained

2 cans cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbs. lemon juice

1 tsp. seasoned salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup sliced almonds

Topping

3 cups cornflakes, lightly crushed

1 stick butter or 1/2 cup, melted

Mix all of the casserole ingredients except the sliced almonds. Pour and spread evenly in a 9"x13" baking pan that has been sprayed with nonstick spray. Sprinkle with the sliced almonds.

Mix the lightly crushed cornflake crumbs with the melted butter and sprinkle evenly over the top of the casserole.

Place in a 350 degree oven and bake for 40 - 45 minutes or until hot and bubbly.

Bang Bang Chicken

Sauce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sweet chili sauce

1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

Chicken

1 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 large egg

1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 cups Panko crumbs

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Vegetable oil

Stir together mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, and Sriracha sauce in a small bowl. Refrigerate until needed.

In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, flour, cornstarch, egg, hot sauce, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Place Panko crumbs in a shallow dish.

Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces. Dip in buttermilk mixture and then dredge them in the Panko crumbs.

Heat 1-inch of oil in a Dutch oven to 360 degrees.

Fry chicken in batches for 2 to 3 minutes, flipping over to brown both sides. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

Drizzle with reserved sauce and serve.

Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps

For shredded buffalo chicken

1.25 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast

2 stalks celery, diced

1 small onion, diced

1 medium carrot, diced

1 cup buffalo wing sauce

For serving

12 bib lettuce leaves

1 medium carrot, grated

1 stalk celery, diced

Ranch or blue cheese dressing

For chicken

Using the Instant Pot, add chicken breasts, celery, carrot, onion, and buffalo sauce. Lightly stir to get sauce under the chicken. Close lid, seal pressure valve, and set on manual for 10 minutes. Start.

When time is up, either naturally release pressure, or manually release it by flipping the valve (careful!). Remove the lid, then remove the chicken breasts and place on a cutting board. Using 2 forks, shred the chicken. Add shredded chicken back to the pot with the buffalo sauce mixture; stir to coat.

For serving

Scoop 1/4 to 1/3 cup of chicken into each lettuce wrap, top with grated carrots and diced celery if desired. Add ranch or blue cheese over the top of the chicken. Serve immediately!

Blackened Chicken Fiesta Salad

For the Fiesta Salad:

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive

1 teaspoon cumin

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 cup fresh cooked corn, from 1 large ear

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

1/4 cup minced red onion, finely diced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 half avocado, diced

For the chicken:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Olive oil spray

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground thyme

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine the garlic, lime juice, oil, cumin, crushed red pepper, and salt.

Add the chickpeas, corn, tomato, onion and cilantro; mix well.

Heat a cast iron skillet over high heat for 5 minutes until it is smoking hot.

Mix together the paprika, salt, cayenne, cumin, thyme, and garlic powder. Spray the chicken breasts with cooking spray on both sides, then coat the chicken breasts evenly with the spice mixture.

Place the chicken in the hot skillet, and cook for 1 minute. Turn, and cook 1 minute on other side. Transfer to the oven and bake until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear and a thermometer reads 165 degrees inserted in the center, about 8 to 10 minutes. Slice chicken.

When ready to eat, gently mix avocado into the salad, top with chicken and serve right away.