The Carroll County Board of Supervisors is still mulling over whether to combine the county’s sanitation office with the tax assessor/collector’s office.

Tax Assessor/Collector Wilton Neal said handling sanitation in his office would take only half of what is currently budgeted for the sanitation office. Sanitation Clerk Dorothy Prewitt recently tendered her resignation, effective December 31, 2020.

Neal and board discussed how he would divide the current salary between the three women in the Carrollton office and the two women in the Vaiden office.

“I wanna make sure we’re doing the right thing,” Supervisor Jim Neill said. “I don’t object to it; I just want to look at the numbers.”

Neal said the increases would be taken out of his budget.

“Let me understand,” Supervisor Claude Fluker said. “It’s coming out of your budget?”

“It is. I feel like this is very fair for the responsibilities they’ll be taking on,” Neal said.

Rogan Jackson said it would take about $18,000 of the current budget to operate the two combined offices.

“It makes good sense,” Neill said.

“Good, as long as something else doesn’t pop back up,” Corley said.

In other county business, Carroll County has been awarded an electrostatic cleaner to disinfect county buildings.

“What does it do?” Corley asked.

“It fogs the room,” Strachan said.

“It kills the coronavirus in the room, [or] tries to,” Board attorney Kevin Horan said.

Strachan said he was given a box of cleaner with the electrostatic cleaner.

“[They] gave me a box of it, and after the box is gone, I’ll have to see if they’ll give me more,” he said.

Also, the board:

Held a public hearing for a USDA Community Facilities grant for County Roads 87 and 430 in Beat 5.

Appointed Supervisor Claude Fluker to the Central Mississippi, Inc. Board of Directors.

Approved the use of the courthouse for the Boy Scouts as they find a new place to hold their meetings.

Spread on the minutes the resignation of Miriam Dockery from the Carroll County Justice Court office in Vaiden, effective October 16, 2020.

Corley said Dockery did not say why she resigned, nor did she discuss any problems.

“People just get tired and want to do something else,” he said.

Sheriff Clint Walker suggested bringing back a past consultant to help train employees in both offices.

“If not her, we need someone of her caliber who knows how to operate. We’ve had trouble out of both offices on the correct procedures,” Walker said.

He also suggested Karen Carter, the justice court clerk in Montgomery County to see if she could come and help if she has the time.

Corley said he believes that the county will be okay for now. But Walker said he believes they are should be someone in the office to help with experience.