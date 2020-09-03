After researching the ownership of the property where a Confederate monument stands in the City of Winona, city attorney Adam Kirk informed the board that Montgomery County is the entity legally responsible.

The query of legality came from a discussion in recent weeks by the Winona Board of Aldermen in response to citizens requesting the monument be relocated to a more appropriate place. Currently, the monument sits on the east side of the Winona-Montgomery Public Library facing Quitman Street.

At one time, the Confederate monument sat on the grounds of the Montgomery County Courthouse which was located on the site the library now occupies. However, in the late 1970s, the courthouse was torn down, and a new one was built on Summit Street.

After the decision to build a new public library, owned jointly by the city and the county, the county allowed the library to build on the former courthouse site. The Confederate monument, erected in 1909 for as a memorial for Confederate troops, remained but was moved to another area on the same land.

“Everything I could find [in the deed books], [the monument] is on county property,” Kirk told the board at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “The property deeds go all the way back to the 1800s. I don’t think the city has any ownership of that property.”

Kirk said if the city voted to re-locate the monument as requested, he did not believe the city had the right legally.

“I don’t think we can do anything legally,” Kirk said. “I’ve talked to some of the county officials – past and present. Any request would have to come from the county to the Department of Archives and History.”

In other city business:

• No one from the public attended a public hearing on the city’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget. According to Winona Mayor Jerry Flowers, the city is not expecting an increase in the tax rate. However, with the county’s assessed value increasing this year, the city will receive additional revenue.

Currently, work on the budget is ongoing, and the board of aldermen will have a work session to discuss each line in the coming weeks.

• Soccer and football sign-ups are currently ongoing at Winona City Hall. The deadline to register is at 5 p.m. Friday, September 4.

• Chief of Police Tommy Bibbs requested that residents call the Winona Police Department or 911 to make a report. Currently, he said some residents are calling individual cell phones instead of going through the proper channels. He said citizens can make a report by calling 283-1121.

• A Whitehead drive resident asked the board to do something about loud music in her neighborhood.

• The board granted permission to Taneka Hardiman for a Pop-Up Shop to be held on September 26 in the parking lot of Cloverleaf Auction. Mayor Jerry Flowers said all vendors will be responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax.

• Flowers announced that Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Allan Pratt had gotten 2,500 face masks donated to the citizens of Winona. Masks will be given away through the drive-through at Winona City Hall with a limit of 8 per vehicle.