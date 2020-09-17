I love an easy recipe. These days when you get home from work you want to fix something quick and easy. I also like to make thing ahead of time, so there is no work involved.
I hope you enjoy these tasty recipes.
Spinach and Ricotta Grilled Cheese
1 clove garlic, crushed
1/3 cup ricotta cheese
1/4 cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed
2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
Sea salt and cracked pepper, to taste
Dried Italian mixed herbs to taste
1/4 cup grated light mozzarella cheese
4 thick slices of sourdough bread
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 cup of your favorite tomato sauce
In a medium sized pan/skillet, fry the garlic in a small amount of olive oil, until just fragrant (about 30-60 seconds) over medium-high heat. Remove from heat; add the garlic to a small bowl; set pan/skillet aside.
Add the ricotta cheese, spinach, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper, and Italian herbs to the pan-fried garlic and mix until well combined.
Spread one side of each slice of bread with butter. Divide the ricotta mixture in half and spread it on the un-buttered sides of two slices of bread; divide the mozzarella cheese in half and add it over the ricotta mixture; top with remaining bread - buttered side up to create a sandwich.
Return the pan/skillet to the stove over medium heat and place the sandwiches in the pan. Cook, turning once, until the cheese has melted and both sides are golden brown (about 3-4 minutes per side).
Sprinkle with extra Italian herbs and serve with the tomato sauce
Pimento Cheese
8 ounces (full fat) cream cheese
1 1/2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 cup grated Monterey jack cheese
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire
1 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard
1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon paprika (smoked paprika if you have it)
1/2 cup diced canned pimentos, drained
3 tablespoons minced light green celery leaves
1 Place the cream cheese into a food processor and pulse until lightly whipped.
2 Add the shredded cheeses, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika, and pulse until well mixed.
3 Add the diced pimento and pulse one or two times only. Remove the mixture from the food processor bowl and place into a mixing bowl. Stir in the minced celery leaves.
4 Place into a serving bowl and serve with crackers and/or celery.
Mother's Chicken Salad
1 whole hen, boiled and deboned
3-4 hardboiled eggs
5-6 stalks of celery, finely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup Blue Plate Mayonnaise (Or more according to taste, but do not over mayonnaise.)
Mix ingredients together. Chill prior to serving.
Serve as a sandwich or over salad.
Blackberry Cheesecake
Icebox Pie
Crust
2 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
10 tablespoons salted butter, melted
3 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar
Filling
1 (3.4-ounce) box instant cheesecake pudding mix
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1 (8-ounce) container Cool Whip, thawed
2/3 cup mashed fresh blackberries
1/4 cup blackberry preserves
Whipped cream and blackberries for garnish
Spray a deep-dish pie plate with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, stir together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and sugar.
Press onto bottom and up the sides of the pie plate. Refrigerate for 1 hour or freeze for 15 minutes.
Once pie crust is ready, make the filling. Using a hand-held mixer, beat pudding mix and milk until it starts to thicken, about 2 minutes. You can use a whisk if you don't have a mixer.
Fold in Cool Whip.
Fold in mashed blackberries and preserves. Transfer filling to pie crust.
Loosely cover with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 4 hours.
Garnish with whipped cream and blackberries. Can be served frozen.