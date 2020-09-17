I love an easy recipe. These days when you get home from work you want to fix something quick and easy. I also like to make thing ahead of time, so there is no work involved.

I hope you enjoy these tasty recipes.

Spinach and Ricotta Grilled Cheese

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/3 cup ricotta cheese

1/4 cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Sea salt and cracked pepper, to taste

Dried Italian mixed herbs to taste

1/4 cup grated light mozzarella cheese

4 thick slices of sourdough bread

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup of your favorite tomato sauce

In a medium sized pan/skillet, fry the garlic in a small amount of olive oil, until just fragrant (about 30-60 seconds) over medium-high heat. Remove from heat; add the garlic to a small bowl; set pan/skillet aside.

Add the ricotta cheese, spinach, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper, and Italian herbs to the pan-fried garlic and mix until well combined.

Spread one side of each slice of bread with butter. Divide the ricotta mixture in half and spread it on the un-buttered sides of two slices of bread; divide the mozzarella cheese in half and add it over the ricotta mixture; top with remaining bread - buttered side up to create a sandwich.

Return the pan/skillet to the stove over medium heat and place the sandwiches in the pan. Cook, turning once, until the cheese has melted and both sides are golden brown (about 3-4 minutes per side).

Sprinkle with extra Italian herbs and serve with the tomato sauce

Pimento Cheese

8 ounces (full fat) cream cheese

1 1/2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup grated Monterey jack cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire

1 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika (smoked paprika if you have it)

1/2 cup diced canned pimentos, drained

3 tablespoons minced light green celery leaves

1 Place the cream cheese into a food processor and pulse until lightly whipped.

2 Add the shredded cheeses, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika, and pulse until well mixed.

3 Add the diced pimento and pulse one or two times only. Remove the mixture from the food processor bowl and place into a mixing bowl. Stir in the minced celery leaves.

4 Place into a serving bowl and serve with crackers and/or celery.

Mother's Chicken Salad

1 whole hen, boiled and deboned

3-4 hardboiled eggs

5-6 stalks of celery, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup Blue Plate Mayonnaise (Or more according to taste, but do not over mayonnaise.)

Mix ingredients together. Chill prior to serving.

Serve as a sandwich or over salad.

Blackberry Cheesecake

Icebox Pie

Crust

2 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

10 tablespoons salted butter, melted

3 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Filling

1 (3.4-ounce) box instant cheesecake pudding mix

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 (8-ounce) container Cool Whip, thawed

2/3 cup mashed fresh blackberries

1/4 cup blackberry preserves

Whipped cream and blackberries for garnish

Spray a deep-dish pie plate with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, stir together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and sugar.

Press onto bottom and up the sides of the pie plate. Refrigerate for 1 hour or freeze for 15 minutes.

Once pie crust is ready, make the filling. Using a hand-held mixer, beat pudding mix and milk until it starts to thicken, about 2 minutes. You can use a whisk if you don't have a mixer.

Fold in Cool Whip.

Fold in mashed blackberries and preserves. Transfer filling to pie crust.

Loosely cover with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 4 hours.

Garnish with whipped cream and blackberries. Can be served frozen.