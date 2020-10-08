WINONA – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to purchase 302 acres of land to use for economic development.

According to Montgomery County Board President Ron Wood, the county is giving $604,660 to the Montgomery County Economic Development District to purchase the land from Margie Johnson to use for future industrial development.

“We’ve got prospects now,” Wood said.

The property is located on Sawyer Road, approximately a quarter mile north of the Crossroads Industrial Park, and it abuts the railroad.

Wood said for several years, the county has been looking for property of at least 100 acres to purchase to use for economic development. He said 100 acres is the minimum of what industrial prospects require for development.

The Montgomery Economic Development Partnership is leading recruitment for the property.

In other county news, the board authorized a resolution to apply for a CAP loan from the Mississippi Development Authority for the expansion of the Montgomery County Coliseum.

According to the Mississippi Development Authority, Capital Improvements Revolving Loan Program or (CAP) provides low interest loans to municipalities and counties to finance public infrastructure improvements in Mississippi.

The board recently voted to expand the coliseum with the construction of an 18,000-square-foot covered arena at a total cost of $480,733, which includes electrical, drainage infrastructure, and site improvements.

The county has been awarded $150,000 from the Mississippi Development Authority to assist with the project, and the CAP loan will cover the county’s matching funds for the grant as well as the remaining cost.

According to Montgomery County Chancery Clerk Ryan Wood, the addition of a covered arena adjacent to the Montgomery County Coliseum will bring additional special events to the county like the 4H Northwest District Horse Show that was scheduled for last spring but canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next show is planned for June 2021.

• The board rejected two bids to purchase 90-foot rail cars from the county due to the bids coming in lower than expected. The board voted to use www.govdeals.com to sell the cars.

• The board voted to hire Jeff Wilson as a full-time deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. Wilson was already employed with the department on a part-time bases.