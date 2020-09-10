The beginning of September always reminds of me of comfort food.

I love sitting around the supper table with my family discussing our days and things going on in the community. Momma always fixed a fantastic supper, and we enjoyed the good food, and constant laughter in our house.

I hope everyone has a wonderful week and enjoys some good family time and meals.

Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole

1 pound of ground beef

28 ounces spaghetti sauce

8 ounces of cream cheese

1/4 cup of sour cream

1/2 pound of cottage cheese

Stick of Butter

1 pound pasta such as elbow noodles or rotini

Bag of shredded cheese (pizza blend)

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Boil the noodles. Mix together the cream cheese, sour cream and cottage cheese in a mixer to thoroughly mixed together. Set aside. Sauté bell pepper or onion for 3 minutes then toss in the hamburger meat. Brown hamburger meat in a skillet and drain. Add spaghetti sauce and mix together. Put a few slices of butter in bottom of a 9×13 casserole dish. Then layer half of the noodles in the bottom of the dish. Spread the cheese mixture over this layer. Then add the rest of the noodles on top of this with a few pats of butter.

Now pour the red sauce and meat on top and spread.

Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and spread cheese on top and return to oven for another 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Homemade Baked Italian Meatballs

2 pounds ground beef or ground pork

2 teaspoons garlic powder

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon onion powder

3 slices of bread - without crust

1 tablespoon Adobo seasoning

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon parsley

3 eggs

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup Italian breadcrumbs

1/2 cup whole milk cup

Preheat the oven to 400F.

Take you crust-less bread and soak it in the milk until absorbed then pour into a large mixing bowl and add all remaining ingredients together. Use your hands to knead the mixture until thoroughly combined.

Roll into 1 to 2 inch meatballs and place them onto your baking sheet (line with parchment paper to prevent sticking.) Bake for 17-20 minutes or until fully cooked through.

Baked Ziti

8 ounces rigatoni pasta

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 spicy Italian sausages, casings removed

½ small yellow onion diced

1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 cups marinara sauce, homemade or store bought

½ cup parmesan cheese, grated

Salt and pepper to taste.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil. Add a small handful of salt and pasta to water and stir. Boil pasta for 7 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until pasta is al dente. Drain, toss with a teaspoon of oil, and pour into a large mixing bowl.

Pour 1 tablespoon of olive oil into a large sauté pan and place over medium- high heat. Add sausage and break apart with a wooden spoon. Cook sausage for about 5 minutes or until evenly browned. Drain and add to pasta.

Discard grease and add remaining oil to pan. Add onion, bell peppers, and garlic to pan and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Pour onion mixture over sausage and pasta mixture and toss together.

Add marinara, 1 1/2 cups mozzarella and ¼ cup parmesan and gently fold together until fully incorporated. Adjust seasonings.

Pour mixture into a lightly greased 8-inch by 8-inch baking dish and top with remaining mozzarella and parmesan.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the cheese bubbles and browns.

Allow ziti to cool for 5 to 7 minutes before serving.