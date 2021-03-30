Easter is my favorite time of year. It reminds me of church, family and fellowship.

Years ago, when my grandparents were still here, we would have the best Easter gatherings. We would hunt Easter eggs and have a wonderful picnic lunch outdoors and surrounded by my grandmother’s blooming flowers.

Lunch consisted of fried chicken, ham, and all the delicious side dishes I still make today. It was a wonderful time, and I have so many memories of Easter with the Sextons.

I thought I'd share some of my favorite side dishes that I love best with the traditional ham, turkey, and chicken. I hope everyone has a wonderful Easter.

Enjoy each other and give God the Glory.

Pineapple Casserole

2 large cans chunk pineapple, drained

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup of sugar

3-4 tablespoons of flour

1/2 cup butter

1 sleeve Ritz Crackers, crushed

Mix cheese with pineapple and add flour and sugar. Cover with crushed crackers. Drizzle butter over casserole and cook for 30 minutes at 250 degrees.

Dixie Caviar

1 drained can of whole kernel corn

1 drained can of black eyed peas

1 chopped green bell pepper

5 green onions, chopped

1 chopped tomato (add enough to make it look pretty with red)

3 stalks chopped celery

5 fresh jalapeno peppers (not canned)

1 packet Zesty Italian Salad dressing

Mix ingredients. Chill for 2 hours. Serve with corn chips

Grape Salad Recipe

8 ounces sour cream

8 ounces cream cheese

Mix together with ½ cup sugar and 1 ½ tsp vanilla. Mix in 8 cups of sliced grapes.

Top: ½ cup brown sugar mixed with 1 cup roasted nuts.

Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

12 large eggs hard-boiled and peeled

1 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar

3/4 teaspoon dry ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon sugar

2 jalapenos seeded and diced

6 pieces bacon cooked, crisp, and crumbled

Paprika for garnish

Slice the hard boiled eggs in half, lengthwise. Remove the yolks and put them in a mixing bowl, and mash the egg yolks with a fork. Add the mayonnaise, rice vinegar, ground mustard, and sugar to the mashed egg yolks and stir until well combined. Mix in the jalapenos and bacon.

Put the mixture in a Ziploc bag and cut a small hole in the corner of the bag, and fill each egg hole with the mixture. Sprinkle with paprika. Chill until ready to serve.

Seven Layer Salad

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of dry ranch dressing mix

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 tablespoon of half and half or milk

2 cups of shredded lettuce, divided

4 Roma tomatoes, cleaned, seeded and

dried well, chopped

Salt and pepper

4-5 boiled eggs, reserve a couple for slicing

1/2 cup of frozen green peas, lightly steamed

1/4 cup of chopped celery

3-4 slices of cooked bacon, chopped

1/4 cup of cheddar cheese, shredded

Sliced green onion or chopped fresh herbs, to garnish

Ingredient amounts are estimates and depend on the size container you are using.

Mix the mayo, ranch dressing mix, sugar and half and half together; set aside.

In a small, clear glass bowl, add half of the shredded lettuce. Lightly squeeze the chopped tomato in layers of paper towels. Sprinkle the tomatoes on top of the lettuce layer, sprinkling all around the outside edges first and working toward the middle. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Slice enough of the boiled eggs to line completely around the outside of the dish first, then chop the remaining eggs and sprinkle all around the inside on top of the tomatoes. Add the peas, again starting from the outside edges and toward the middle. Repeat with the chopped celery. Sprinkle lightly with more salt and pepper. Add the remaining shredded lettuce, top with the chopped bacon and the shredded cheese. Drop the dressing over the top in dollops and spread evenly across the top all the way to the edges, sealing the salad. Refrigerate for up to 24 hours.

Before serving add sliced green onion, bring to the table and either use salad tongs to extract servings, or toss entire salad before serving, if desired.