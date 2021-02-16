Just for the record, I was hungry when I wrote this column. I decided to write a menu with some of my favorite recipes.

Growing up in the country, you appreciate good food, and nothing came from a drive-thru window. Every meal was literally home cooked, just like these recipes.

I hope you enjoy these yummy dishes! Have a great week.

Miranda Lambert’s Momma’s Meatloaf

2 pounds lean ground beef

1 pound ground pork sausage

18 saltine crackers, crushed

1/2 green bell pepper, diced

1/2 onion, finely chopped

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar, divided

1/2 cup ketchup

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine first eight ingredients and 1/4 cup brown sugar in a medium bowl until blended. Place mixture in a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish, and shape mixture into a 10- x 5-inch loaf.

Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Remove from oven, and drain. Stir together ketchup and remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar; pour over meatloaf. Bake 15 more minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 160 degrees. Remove from oven; let stand 20 minutes. Remove from baking dish before slicing.

Hoppin' John

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 15-ounce cans blackeyed peas, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup vegetable broth

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley, minced

Cooked rice

Shredded white cheddar

Hot sauce, optional

Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, red pepper, and garlic. Sauté until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.

Stir in blackeyed peas, broth, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to low, cook 10 more minutes. Stir in green onions and parsley.

Serve on top of cooked rice and garnish with cheese. Add hot sauce if desired.

Green Bean Bundles

4 cans of whole green beans (I buy the Walmart brand because they aren't as soft)

1 bottle Catalina dressing

1 pound bacon (You can get the center cut for less fat)

Tony Chachere's creole seasoning

Salt and pepper

Toothpicks

Drain beans. Cut bacon in half. Take 5 to 6 beans and put them in a bunch, wrap with one piece of bacon. Insert toothpick. Depending on how many people you are feeding, I used the four cans of beans and one package of bacon for our dinner party. Usually it is two bundles per person.

I then put my bundles in a large bowl, just stack them on top of eat other. As I stack, I use my seasonings, not a lot but just lightly. I then cover my bundles with dressing. At least half the bottle, if not more. Put in the refrigerator overnight.

Preheat oven to 350, use a baking sheet, and lay them out close together. Use more seasoning, and then make sure they all have dressing on them. I usually just spoon the dressing over them. Bake until the bacon is done. It takes about 35 to 40 minutes.

Sunrise Cherry Pie

8.25 ounce can crushed pineapple

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup whipping cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 graham cracker pie crust

Drain pineapple well, reserving 2 tablespoons of syrup. Combine softened cream cheese, vanilla and reserved syrup, mixing until well blended. Stir in 1/4 cup pineapple and 1/2 cup pie filling. Gradually add sugar to cream, beating until soft peaks form. Fold into cream cheese mixture. Pour into crust. Top with remaining pineapple around the outside edge of top and remaining cherry pie filling in center of top. Chill until firm.