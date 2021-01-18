Down judge Sarah Thomas will become the first woman ever to officiate in a Super Bowl.

Thomas was hired as the first full-time female official in NFL history in 2015.

She is the first woman to officiate a major college football game, the first to officiate a bowl game, and the first to officiate in a Big Ten stadium.

“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, Sr. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”

James Coleman is officiating in his first Super Bowl as well, while Carl Cheffers (LI), Fred Bryan (LIII), Rusty Baynes (50), Eugene Hall (LIII), and Dino Paganelli (XLVII) will be working in their second.

Collectively, the Super Bowl LV on-field officiating crew has 88 years of NFL officiating experience and 77 combined playoff game assignments (including past Super Bowls).