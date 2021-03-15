Hippity! Hoppity! The Easter Bunny is being sighted in Carrollton and North Carrollton.

As a way to spread Easter joy in Carroll County, the Cherokee Rose Garden Club decorated the Carrollton sign, the Carroll County Courthouse, the Carrollton/North Carrollton Fire Station, and North Carrollton’s well for Easter.

Betty Downs, president of Cherokee Rose Garden Club, said it was the group’s first year decorating for Easter, but it’s something they want to do more.

“We wanted to do something to help spruce up the town for everyone to enjoy it as much as I enjoy it,” she said.

Downs said because of the ongoing pandemic, they wanted to do something to help keep the morale of the town up.

She said when the group decorated for Christmas, they received so many compliments from residents that they decided to do it for Easter.

“We decorated for fall last year, and we did Christmas. This year we’re doing Easter, and we want to do Fourth of July as well -- do all of the major holidays,” she said.

Downs said the decorations were created from scrap wood from some of the members’ husbands.

“They had some leftover wood from some projects they’ve done,” she said.

Downs said their husbands made the cut-outs, and garden club members painted them.

“It took us about two or three weeks to get everything done and all of Thursday to get it set up,” she said.

Down said that she hopes it’s an annual thing, and they alternate the locations of the decorations in town.