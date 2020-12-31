2020 has been a rough year. We’ve all experienced loss, shutdowns, a virus that has taken a toll on not only the nation as a whole but the city, towns, and communities of Carroll County. Here’s a look back at our top 10 stories we’ve written throughout the year.

#1 COVID-19

The number one story of the year is the story that is still continuing to make headlines. On March 26, it was reported that the first four cases had been confirmed in Montgomery County. In April, Carroll began seeing its first cases of the virus. Almost nine months later, the county has over 900 cases and counting and 18 deaths. The virus led to many mask mandate with the City of Winona and Town of Duck Hill both implementing orders. Carroll County has been placed under several mask mandates by Gov. Tate Reeves with the most recent mandate expiring Jan. 15, 2021. We’ve seen schools close and reopen in a much different way, graduations pushed back and held in unconventional ways, and have seen many people step up to help those who were and are still in need. Life as many know it has become unconventional and it’s certainly safe to call 2020 an unconventional year altogether. Vaccinations are now being distributed in hopes that it would help people build an immunity up to the virus, containing it. Here’s to hoping 2021 brings with it a little bit of normalcy.

#2 Delta’s Edge

Solar Farm

In the middle of an interesting year, the Carroll County Supervisors received some exciting news that will benefit the county for many years to come once it’s online. Supervisors learned that the county had been chosen as a site for a 100 acre solar farm at the foot of Valley Hill just east of the Leflore County line. The projected solar farm is set to be built in Valley Hill near the Greenwood-Leflore County Airport. The project assessed at $110 million will be the largest solar farm in the state. Tax Assessor Wilton Neal said the land right now is used as farm land but will be relisted for commercial use. Sean Stocker with RES said the property will house solar panels that will power 17,000 homes. He said the company is working with Entergy and Cooperative Energy, the 11 member co-op that includes Delta Electric and the power produced by the solar farm will be “harvested” and distributed to customers through a purchase-power agreement. The construction on the project is set to begin in 2021 and the project is set to go online in 2022. Cubico-Buffalo Holdings, LLC. purchased the project from Renewable Energy Solutions and will take over the construction of the project. After the solar farm has been constructed, Cooperative Energy, which owns Delta Electric, will harvest the energy making it usable for 20,000 homes that are powered by the electric co-op.

#3 Curtis Flowers

case dismissed

In January, District Attorney Doug Evans recused himself from any future prosections of Curtis Flowers. Flowers has been tried six times for the murders of four people at Tardy Furniture Store on July 16, 1996. Flowers’ 2010 conviction for the 1996 murders of Bertha Tardy, 59; Carmen Rigby, 45; Robert Golden, 42, and Derrick “Bobo” Stewart, 16, was overturned this past June by the U.S. Supreme Court. The 2010 trial was Flowers’ six trial for the murders, with the first three convictions overturned by the Mississippi Supreme Court and trials four and five ending in mistrials when the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict on guilt or innocence. “I have personally prosecuted the defendant in all six of his prior trials,” Evans stated in his recusal to the court. “While I remain confident in both the investigation and jury verdicts in this matter, I have come to the conclusion that my continued involvement will prevent the families from obtaining justice and from the defendant being held responsible for his actions. It is for these reasons that I voluntarily recuse my office from further involvement in the prosecution in the above-styled matter.” In September, Circuit Judge Joseph Loper, Jr., signed a petition submitted by Attorney General Lynn Fitch in the case with prejudice not seeking a seventh trial in the matter. The motion to dismiss stated that there were no key witnesses alive that would incriminate Flowers in the case and those that were alive, had conflicting statements and one was convicted on multiple counts of federal income tax fraud.

#4 Easter Storms

The Easter Storms of 2020 caused damage in Montgomery County as well as Carroll County, with more damage being seen in Carroll. A Carroll County woman died as a result of the storms after a tree fell on her home. “On Sunday [Easter Sunday] there were several calls that came into the Carroll County Emergency Operations Center of trees down following high winds. We had been working on the cleanup from the storm Easter Sunday and began preparing for a significant weather event for this past Sunday that could have been a lot worse.” said Carroll County Emergency Management/ Civil Defense Director Ken Strachan during a Carroll County Board of Supervisors meeting.

#5 Delta Lightspeed Broadband

Although COVID has caused a lot of issues, there’s been some good that has come out of COVID. For many, many years, people in Carroll County have struggled with obtaining adequate cell service and adequate internet service. For some in Carroll County, they are about to receive broadband at a much faster speed and for children who are now split between learning at home and traditional work, as well as those who are now working from home, the new addition will be well needed. David O’Bryan unveiled Delta Lightspeed during a Carroll County Board of Supervisors meeting in Vaiden.

#6 Schools Close/Reopen

In March, when many students and teachers thought they were getting a week off to enjoy their Spring break, however; Gov. Tate Reeves announced before students and teachers were set to go back to finish up the last quarter of the year, that schools would be closed for the 2019-2020 school year. Many students in Carroll County went to Zoom learning but for those that didn’t have adequate access to the internet at Marshall Elementary, J.Z. George High or Carroll Academy learning packets were sent. Students were given 100s for their last semester and were not required to take their end of the year state test. When schools resumed, students saw school a different way, equipped with masks, face shields and either learning at home or traditionally. Students, teachers and administration of Carroll County School District and Carroll Academy navigated and is still navigating through this time, the best way they can. But, it hasn’t all been bad with both J.Z. George and Carroll Academy seeing successful football programs with JZG advancing to the second round of the playoffs and Carroll Academy making a run for state and with a historic 9-0, and one forfeit, season.

#7 Capital murder and stabbing

At the beginning of Summer, Carroll County had two murders that occurred in the county. LaJarvis C. Jenkins, 21, of Carrollton was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of Cornelius G. Lacy, 31, of North Carrollton. According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, on Saturday, August 29 at around 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting on 5th Street in North Carrollton. Upon arrival, deputies found Lacy lying in the street after being shot. Walker said deputies began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, however, Lacy succumbed to his wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles. According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, 30-year-old Roy “Tripp” Maddox III died from injuries sustained during an altercation with Michael Wier, 55, of Money late Saturday evening at Maddox’s home located on County Road 301. Walker said Maddox suffered from multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Mark Stiles. “We have followed the evidence in this case, and at this point, it appears to be self-defense,” Walker said.

#8 Summer standoff

This summer, the Winona Police Department along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the Starkville Police Department SWAT team arrested William Lee Barry, 47, of Winona after he surrendered to authorities after an hours-long standoff at a residence on Sterling Street in Winona. Barry was found hiding in the attic of the home. Assistant District Attorney Brandon Langford said Barry was wanted in Grenada County after he failed to appear for trial in February 2020. He is facing an indictment of burglary of a dwelling, attempted rape, and aggravated assault in connection with an incident that occurred in the City of Grenada on September 15, 2018. Barry’s wife, Jena Hoover of Winona was arrested and charged with “aiding and concealing” her husband, William Lee Barry, to evade arrest, which is a felony charge. Hoover’s case has been bound over to the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury. Barry has ties to Carroll County as well.

#9 Food Distribution

During this pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of people step up and help their neighbors the best way they can. At the end of May, Blesings for all, Empowered by Faith held a food distribution were boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables were given out to residents in Carroll, Montgomery and Grenada counties along with the towns of Eupora and French Camp. The program that was only supposed to run a few weeks in June, ran for six months distributing fruit, vegetables, meat and dairy products to those who were eligible. But, Blessings for All isn’t the only organization that gave. Winona Church of God and Mission Hope both gave food boxes to those who were in need. “To be able to assist and for God to direct me onto this path is mindblowing to me,” Woods said. Those who picked up were also able to ask for prayer. Blessings for all, the biggest food distribution program of the three, gave out over 20,000 boxes to families in need.

#10 Carrollton Loses Bolt and Will

For those familiar with Carrollton, the town had two “town dogs” Bolt and Will. Bolt, a black and white Jack Russell Terrier, was the town’s best friend. He visited local businesses and government offices daily in search of treats, and while he wasn’t visiting his many friends, he was likely dozing in his designated chair inside Carrollton Town Hall. Bolt passed away. “His heart just gave out,” said Linda McGregor, Bolt’s co-caretaker. “He was 10 years old.” Bolt, who’s original owners here Patty and Danny Beck, also took to Carrollton’s longtime city clerk Linda McGregor. Will died Thanksgiving night after being struck by a vehicle on the southwest corner of the square. According to the story, The Labrador-Great White Pyrenees mix was a regular visitor around the historic Carrollton Square and much beloved in the Carrollton community. Will was loved by everyone, especially his human companion, Tricia Peel. “He was an all-around Southern gentleman,” said Peel. “He was more like a person that touched a lot of lives.”