Funeral services will be held for Katherine “Kay” Heath Steed Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS, with visitation starting at 10:00 am with service at 11:00. Kay, of Madison, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 30, 2021.

Kay was born on August 11, 1944 in Birmingham Al. to David and Kathryne Glazner. Kay graduated high school in Long Island, NY. While living in New York, she worked for TWA and traveled extensively. She was a hostess for the World’s Fair in New York. Kay also worked for Travelers Insurance and lived a brief time in Switzerland. Kay loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church in Madison, where she taught multiple Sunday school classes. Kay also loved serving others as well, and was a volunteer member of Susan G Komen and the First Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce in Madison and also was once Executive Director for the Mississippi State Chamber of Commerce. Kay was a very active member of Rotary and was the first female Governor of the Central Mississippi district. Kay never met a stranger and loved horseback riding.

She is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Mercedes Lane Sellers.

Survivors include her husband, Lelon Steed of Madison; son, George B. “Ghinga” Heath III (Cassie) of Union; daughter, Heather Deane Griffin (Scott) of Grenada; brother, David “Buddy” Glazner of Georgia; grandchildren, J. R. Sellers of Grenada; Caleb and Gavin Heath of Union; Savanah Griffin McDowell of Monroe, Georgia; great grandchildren, Adyson Marlow, Eli Heath, Emrie McDowell, and Elias McDowell.

In lieu of flowers, Kay would love for all to donate to the charity of their choice.