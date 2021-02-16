Henry Franklin “Buddy” Blount, Jr., 74, and a lifelong resident of Carroll County, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 13 at Malmaison Baptist Church Cemetery in Teoc. Wilson & Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood is handling arrangements. Rev. Jerry Smith will officiate.

Mr. Blount was a member of North Carrollton Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He previously led the music at Malmaison Baptist Church where he loved to sing hymns. His favorite hymn was “A Child of the King.” He retired from AIG Insurance in Greenwood after 40 years of service in the insurance business.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry F Blount, Sr. and Ethel Mann Blount, his wife, Patricia McDaniel Blount, his sisters, Sarah Taylor, and Ethel Lee Montgomery, and his brother, Phillip Blount.

He is survived by daughter, Laura Kelly, of Grenada; four grandchildren, Patrick, Katy, Alyssa and Mike; his sister, Lillie Fielder of Gore Springs; his brothers, Thomas (Ruby) Blount of Teoc and Bill (Debe) Blount of Amory; brother-in-law, V.L. Montgomery of Grenada; sisters-in-law, Trenda Blount of Teoc and Elouise Jones of Minter City; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be his nephews, Larry Taylor, David Montgomery, Mark Fielder, Wesley Higgason, Brad Blount and Buddy Deaton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Baptist Children’s Village or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Boler, Country Meadow Personal Care Home, and Golden Age Nursing Home for the care they gave “Buddy”.

