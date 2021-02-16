During this unprecedented winter weather, it is imperative to take care of the people who are around you. That is what Jason Campbell and others have done for many in the community who aren’t able to get out.

With roads being too slick for travel, Campbell, a truck driver, can’t get back on the road until travel is safe. What started out as Campbell enjoying his time off, morphed into something greater.

Something simple as a trip to the store can be tedious in this weather, but when you live in rural areas of the county as those living in the Young’s Chapel area, the trip can be daunting for most. Campbell stepped in and has been making shopping trips and deliveries to those in the Young Chapel community.

He said he was just enjoying his day Monday, when people began asking him if he could run errands for them. Campbell has gone as far as Grenada for some.

“It started yesterday, just out enjoying the snow on ATVs,” Campbell said. “Then people started asking if I could bring supplies and groceries.”

And Campbell didn’t hesitate to step in and help those in need.

“I said yes and asked what all was needed. Some needed food from Spain’s, some needed gas for a generator, and one lady just wanted a ride back to town. I got everything together and headed out,” he said.

He said he’ll continue helping, until he can get back on the road again. And, in times like these, a neighbor helping another is all people need to get through.