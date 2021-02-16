Sleet and ice was falling across Carroll and Montgomery counties as of press time on Wednesday, coating the already-ice-covered streets and roads in the counties.

Although Mississippi Department of Transportation crews continue to clear ice and snow from highways across Mississippi, Wednesday brought another round of storms and hazardous conditions on the roadways. According to a release on Wednesday, MDOT were busy early in the day Wednesday trying to remove ice left on the roads Sunday and Monday in preparation for the second round of storms. The department will continue to monitor highways and laying salt and slag to help lessen accumulation of ice on the highways and create more traction for vehicles.

Even with those efforts, the Mississippi Highway Patrol has urged residents to only venture out onto the roadways for emergencies.

In Montgomery County, Emergency Management Director Allan Pratt said streets and roads across the county were still hazardous due to ice, however, no roads had been closed. He said main thoroughfares were passable, but side streets in the municipalities and rural roads remained difficult to traverse.

In addition, no power outages were reported in the county so far.

Earlier in the week, Pratt reported the majority of issues on county roads were due to cars stalled on icy roads.

Montgomery County offices will remain closed today, as will Winona City Hall.

In Carroll County, Emergency Management Director Ken Strachan said, “It is advised that taking extreme precautions is important and avoiding all non-essential travel. The roads have large accumulation of sleet and snow. There have been instances of people being stuck and sliding off roads. County road crews have been working throughout the storm, placing salt and with the use of backhoes and equipment.”

Earlier in the week, Strachan reported that in the early morning hours Monday, three vehicles went off the road on Interstate 55 south of Vaiden, with one involving an entrapment. MedStat was called to the scene. Also Monday morning, one 18-wheeler jackknifed on Interstate 55 south of Vaiden at mile marker 172 and blocked the southbound lane of the interstate.

As of press time on Wednesday, Strachan had not had any reports of power outages, however, he said the second round of storms Wednesday night could cause downed trees and power outages. He said he has been in touch with the American Red Cross if assistance is needed.

Strachan reported that North Carrollton Town Hall will be closed again today, as will Carrollton Town Hall.