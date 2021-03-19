To me there is nothing better than a one-pot supper. My friend, Catherine Anne, also known as the fourth Sexton sister, and I love to make casseroles. We like to be able to throw everything in a bowl, mix it and put it in our greased dish. We both collect some pretty bakeware because we want it to look pretty on the table, too.

My aunt Jean Stanford gave me an enchilada recipe to share with you, and it's delicious. It reminds me of a recipe my grandmother used to make when we were kids.

Enjoy, and have a great week!

Aunt Jean's Enchilada's

2 large chicken breasts

1 tablespoon butter

1 small onion, diced

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can Rotel, not drained

12 small tortillas

1 cup cheddar cheese

Boil chicken breasts or a whole chicken until tender. Pull into bite size pieces.

Sauté a small diced onion in a tablespoon of butter. Combine a can of cream of chicken soup, a can of cream of mushroom soup, a can of Rotel, and onions, and bring the mix to a boil. Let it simmer about 15 or 20 minutes.

Dip a flour tortilla in the sauce to soften, and roll up a small amount of the chicken in the tortilla (About 10 or 12 small ones)

Line the tortillas in a casserole dish. When all are filled with the chicken, pour the rest of the sauce over the filled tortillas. Bake at 350 about 30 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with cheese. Return to oven until the cheese melts, about 10 or 15 minutes.

Lasagna

1 (15-ounce) container ricotta cheese

1 (8-ounce) container onion-and-chive flavored cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon seasoned pepper

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

1 (3-ounce) package shredded Parmesan cheese, divided

2 (26-ounce) jars tomato basil pasta sauce

1 (16-ounce) package egg roll wrappers

60 to 64 frozen cooked Italian-style meatballs

Stir together first 6 ingredients until blended. Stir in 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese; set aside.

Spread 1 cup pasta sauce in bottom of a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

Cut egg roll wrappers in half lengthwise; arrange 10 halves over pasta sauce. (Wrappers will overlap.) Top with meatballs. Spoon 3 cups pasta sauce over meatballs; sprinkle with 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese. Arrange 10 wrappers evenly over mozzarella. Spread ricotta cheese mixture over wrappers; top with remaining wrappers and pasta sauce.

Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Top with remaining 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese and remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Bake 10 more minutes. Let stand 15 minutes.

Bacon Spaghetti

5 slices bacon

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (14.5 ounce) can stewed tomatoes

8 ounces spaghetti

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 1/2 teaspoons dried parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Remove from pan, break into 1/2 inch pieces, and set aside. Drain bacon grease, and return pan to heat. Sauté onions over medium heat until tender. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute more. Stir in bacon and tomatoes. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 15 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

Stir basil, oregano and parsley into tomato sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook 5 minutes more. Toss with hot pasta. Top with grated Parmesan cheese when serving.

Mrs. Sally's Cherry Pie

Nut crust:

1 cup plain flour

1 stick margarine

1/2 cup ground (chopped) pecans ( I used 1 cup pecans because I like a lot of nuts.)

Mix well and pat in bottom of deep pie plate. Bake at 300 degrees for 35 min. Let cool. (I used this recipe for my glass pan 13x9x2 and it seemed ok even though I doubled the pie ingredients because of the large number.)

Filling:

1 8-ounce package Philadelphia cream cheese

1/2 cup sugar

8 ounces cool whip

1 can cherry pie filling

Mix cheese and sugar. Add cool whip and spread over crust. Spread cherry pie filling on top.