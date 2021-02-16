This weather reminds me of growing up in Eudora.

We lived next door to my grandparents and cousins. My Granddaddy would gather all the grandchildren, and we would walk up the hill to my aunt’s house.

My aunt, Sybil Gaye Sexton Pegram, lived on the hill behind the Sexton home place. Momma would bundle us up and send us on our way.

We loved sledding. Granddaddy would pull us around the pasture on the tractor. We always were hungry after all the fun.

My aunt, known to everyone as Gaye-Gaye, always had goodies for us. Her home always smelled like hot cocoa, and she loved doting on her nieces and nephews. Back in those days, we thought frozen pot pies, chicken noodle soup, hot cocoa and snow cream were the best food you could enjoy on those cold days.

It's amazing the memories that flood back when the seasons change. I thought I'd share a grown-up twist to some of my favorite snow day foods.

Enjoy!

Chicken Pot Pie

1 (10.75-ounce) can cream of chicken soup

1 cup chicken broth

1 3/4 cups chicken

1 large can Veg-all

1/2 cup frozen peas

1 can cream on celery soup

1/2 cup milk

1 stick butter, melted

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

2 frozen pie shells

Preheat oven to 350. Spray a pie dish with non-stick spray.

Mix soups, broth, chicken, vegetables, milk together. Add butter.

Place one pie shell at the bottom of the dish, add mixture, and then place remaining shell on top.

Poke holes in the crust. Brush butter in the edges of the crust.

Bake for 35 minutes, until golden brown on top.

Chicken tortilla soup

1 large onion chopped

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cut up in pieces

1 15-ounce can whole tomatoes crushed up

1 4-ounce can green chilies

1 15-ounce can black beans rinsed and drained

1 10-punce package of frozen corn

2 tablespoons cumin

1 tsp kosher salt, or to taste

1 box chicken stock (prefer organic)

1 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup fresh squeezed lime juice

1 can enchilada sauce

1 1/2 cups crushed tortilla chips or to your liking

1 1/2 cup shredded cheese, your choice

1 1/2 cups sour cream

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 diced avocado or more to taste

Heat oil in large pot and add chopped onion.

Season chicken breast pieces with some salt, pepper, and garlic powder and add to onion. Sauté until onion is translucent and chicken is cooked.

Add stock, tomatoes, enchilada sauce, cumin, seasonings, beans, and corn to onion mixture. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer for 30 minutes.

Add sour cream and tortilla chips. Stir until smooth and thickened.

Add lime juice and stir. Spoon into bowls and top with cheese, more sour cream, tortilla chips, and diced avocado.

Easy Cheeseburger Sandwiches

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1/2 teaspoon garlic pepper

8 ounces Velveeta

2 tablespoons milk

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped (1 cup)

1 small onion, chopped (1/4 cup)

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

12 sandwich buns

Cook beef and garlic pepper in 12-inch skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is brown; drain.

Spray 3 to 4 quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Mix beef and remaining ingredients except buns in cooker.

Cover and cook on low heat setting 6 to 7 hours. To serve, fill buns with beef mixture.

Hot Cocoa

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup baking cocoa

Dash salt

1/3 cup hot water

4 cups milk

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Miniature marshmallows

In a saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa and salt. Add water; bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in milk; heat to serving temperature (do not boil). Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla. Whisk until frothy. If desired, garnish with marshmallows, cream or cinnamon sticks.

Southern Snow Cream

Fresh clean snow

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

Gather fresh, clean snow in a large bowl or place a bowl outside after it starts to snow to catch it.

You will need the bowl to be very full. Mix in the sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. As you stir the snow will reduce by about half. Keep mixing, by hand, until thoroughly combined; it will take a few minutes.

Mix in or top with desired candies, sprinkles or ice cream toppings; or enjoy plain.