Years ago, I made a Corn Chowder recipe that was delicious. These cold days had me thinking about making that recipe again.

The closest one I found, I am sharing with you. It is fantastic. I served it with a frozen grocery store French bread, but you can make your own. I added a recipe, if you chose to do that. You can get the frozen ones on sale, and I try and keep one in the freezer in case I need it. This is a very hearty, warm meal.

I hope you enjoy it.

Corn Chowder

12 ounces bacon

1 red pepper, diced

1 large onion, diced

¼ c. all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

4 cup chicken broth

4 cup fresh sweet corn

3 cup russet potatoes, cubed

1 cup heavy cream

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Cook bacon 10-15 minutes, until cooked through but not crispy.

Remove from oven and chop (reserve 2 tablespoons bacon drippings).

In large soup pot on medium heat, add bacon drippings, onion, and red pepper. Saute until onion is tender.

Reduce heat to low. Add flour, salt, and pepper and cook for 4 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add chicken broth slowly, whisking constantly.

Add potatoes, corn, and cooked bacon. Bring mixture to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium, cover, and simmer 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Stir in heavy cream

Season with additional salt and pepper.

Garnish with shredded cheese and chopped green onion.

Easy Crusty Bread

French or Italian bread

Salted butter

Olive oil

Fresh of granulated garlic

Salt and pepper

Shredded mozzarella

Shredded Parmesan

Fresh parsley

In a mixing bowl, stir together butter, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper.

Spread mixture over both bread halves, then wrap foil over bread and bake 10 minutes.

Remove bread from oven and sprinkle with cheese.

Bake until bubbly.

Blueberry Pound Cake

2 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter, softened

11/2 cups white sugar plus 3 tablespoons sugar, divided

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups fresh blueberries

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Grease your pan and sprinkle the 3 tablespoons sugar on top of the oil, shaking and tapping the pan to move the sugar all around.

Mix together 2 3/4 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, cream together 1 cup butter and 1 1/2 cups sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Gradually beat in the flour mixture.

Wash the blueberries, then take 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture and toss it with the blueberries in a bowl. The flour will lightly coat the blueberries.

Gradually beat the remaining flour mixture into the cake batter.

Gently fold the blueberries into the batter, then pour it into the prepared pan. Dot the top of the cake with the remaining 1/3 cup of blueberries.

Bake in the preheated oven for 70 to 80 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely. Dust with powdered sugar.