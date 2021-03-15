The necessity to boil drinking water continues for the Town of Carrollton water customers.

According to Carrollton Mayor Pam Lee, after crews repaired a water leak on Barnes Street, a fire hydrant was left on overnight to help clear the water system. However, someone saw the water running and cut it off.

“Most people don’t realize fire hydrants have two purposes,” Lee said. “One is to provide water in case of fire obviously. The other is to help protect our water supply. Someone saw the water running over night Thursday and cut it off. Imagine our frustration when the tester came Friday morning to take a sample and could not because the hydrant had been turned off.”

Lee said because the water was turned off, a water sample cannot be taken until Monday, and the necessity to boil water will remain until the sample results come back.

Lee also asked that water customers and residents sign up for text alerts for news and information about the town and services.

“In 2017, the Carrollton Board of Aldermen set up a text alert system that residents can participate in,” Lee said. “We use this to let our residents know if there is a situation they need to know about immediately. Last Thursday alerts were sent out to inform citizens there was a leak on Barnes Street that was to be repaired. Updates were given during the day and a boil water announcement was made Thursday night.”

If you are not receiving text alerts from the town, it is easy to get started! Open your text app. In the new message TO: type in 81010. In the message space type in @townofcarr. No spaces, no caps, no period. Tap the send button. You will receive a reply asking for your cell number and name. You can disregard other questions, like are you a student, parent or teacher. Or select any answer. They do not apply to us so it won’t matter.

Lee continued, “There are two morals to this story. Sign up for the text alerts if you have not so you will know what is happening. If you see a fire hydrant running, call 662-392-4810 to report it but leave it alone!”