Bryan Lott is seeking the mayor of Kilmichael seat in the June 8 municipal election.

"After prayerful consideration, I have decided to run for the position of mayor of my hometown of Kilmichael," Lott said. "If elected, I will continue on the path set by the current mayor and board of aldermen and stay the course in making improvements to our town.”

Lott, a lifelong resident of Kilmichael, has been employed as a marketing representative for Armtech Crop Insurance Company since 2003. He was elected alderman for the Town of Kilmichael in 2009, and he has served in various leadership roles in the community. He served on the board of directors for the Montgomery County Farm Bureau as well as vice chairman and board member for the National Crop Insurance Board of Mississippi.

"As a two-term member of the Kilmichael Board of Aldermen, I have the experience needed to lead our town to a prosperous future,” Lott said. “I have a proven record of working well with Kilmichael’s town employees, members of the board of aldermen, and our citizens.”

Lott also has experience in law enforcement, serving as a reserve deputy for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department under both Sheriff Kenneth Campbell and Sheriff Bill Thornburg.

"I’ve always enjoyed serving the people of this community," Lott said. “It is my way of giving back to the community that has given so much to me.”

Married to Stacey Pearson Lott for 28 years, the couple have twin sons, Brooks Lott and Bailey Lott, a daughter, Molly Beth Lott, daughter-in-law Sara Taylor Lott, and granddaughter, Spencer. They are members of Kilmichael Baptist Church, where Lott serves as a deacon.

Lott expressed, “I humbly ask for your consideration as your mayor of Kilmichael when you go to the polls on June 8.”