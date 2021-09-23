The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Carrollton on Saturday, October 2. This clinic is open to the public.

No appointments necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Vaccines will be given from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. during the Pioneer Day Festival. A booth will be located on Green Street, behind the Carrollton Courthouse.

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines, and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be scheduled three weeks later.