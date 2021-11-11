The towns of Vaiden, Carrollton and North Carrollton are teaming up to ensure that as many Carroll County residents that would like the vaccinations are able to get it.

A vaccination event is being held in Vaiden and in North Carrollton as a combined effort between the towns of Carrollton and North Carrollton. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

In Vaiden, the clinic will be held at the Vaiden High School Gymnasium and in North Carrollton, it will be held from 9 a.m. until noon in the parking lot of J.Z. George High School. The event is a push by mayors Stella Washington-Bell, Pam Lee and Ken Strachan to help Carroll County residents fight against COVID-19.

It’s open to anyone in the surrounding area. There’s no appointment needed.