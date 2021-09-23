A Winona man has been bound over to the action of the Montgomery County Grand Jury for a charge of grand larceny.

Terry Baskin went before Judge Alan D. Lancaster Thursday morning in Winona Municipal Court. He was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged with grand larceny after he allegedly took a vehicle.

Baskin’s bond was reduced from $50,000 to $10,000.

Also facing charges in Winona, Deon Jones was arrested and charged with commercial burglary in connection with an incident that occurred on September 15.

According to Winona Chief of Police Roshaun Daniels, Jones stands accused of breaking into the office at the Hitching Post Motel and stealing between $200 and $500 from the cash drawer in the early morning hours of September 15.

Daniels said Jones was established as a suspect in the case due to surveillance video of the incident. Jones was arrested on September 17 on Silver Street.

Jones is currently being held in the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden on a $25,000 fine.