Thanksgiving is not only a time to be thankful for the ones you love, it’s also a time to give thanks to God. Two local churches are opening their doors for fellowship on Thanksgiving Day to give those in the community an opportunity to uplift the name of Jesus and offer thanks.

Sunday, Carrollton kicks off the services with its annual Community Thanksgiving service will be held at North Carrollton United Methodist Church at 6 p.m.

Then, on Thanksgiving morning, Winona Baptist Church will have its annual Thanksgiving service, Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Mark Williamson said the church will also deliver a hot meal to residents in the community who have no plans to cook or are in need of a hot meal.