If it wasn’t for Dr. Richard Reid with the University of Mississippi Medical Center Clinic in Winona urging Martha Townsend to go for a follow-up visit and a mammogram at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital, this story may be very different.

In 2018, Townsend, 63, of Winona was diagnosed with breast cancer, a very aggressive and invasive form of the cancer.

After she received her mammogram at Tyler Holmes, she was asked to return because an abnormality was detected. She’d had problems with her thyroids, but the wellness exam that discovered something different.

“I hadn’t had a mammogram in years, I’d say it had been about five years,” she said. “That’s why I stress to women now, especially my daughters and my family members, go get a mammogram.”

“I had to go to Jackson in November 2018 and they told me it was cancer,” she said. “I had to go back and see more doctors.”

Tyler Holmes sent her to Jackson in November 2019, and Dr. Phillip Ley in Flowood diagnosed her with Stage 1 breast cancer. However, after further tests the diagnosis was upgraded to Stage 2, and they began to prepare her for a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

Townsend said while Ley was performing surgery, he saw that her cancer had spread again – this time to her lymph nodes.

“When he went in to remove the cancer, he saw that it had spread to my lymph nodes under my arm, so he removed that, too,” she said.

Townsend said she began eight rounds of aggressive chemotherapy and 32 rounds of radiation.

“It was hard,” she said. “If it wasn’t for my family and my significant other, I wouldn’t have made it. I wouldn’t wish chemo on anyone.”

She said the radiation burned her.

“I was burned real bad,” she said.

Townsend said she still has side effects from the cancer. She said she developed lymphedema in her arm, a condition where fluid builds up due to damage to the lymphatic system, and congestive heart failure.

“I noticed that my left arm and hand began swelling,” she said, prior to the lymphedema diagnosis.

She said while going to therapy for her lymphedema, she had to be admitted to the hospital where she learned about the congestive heart failure.

“I was doing therapy, and I was just hurting. I was admitted to the hospital and they found out I had congestive heart failure. She [her doctor] said the chemo kills good cells, the bad cells and affects other parts of your body,” Townsend said.

She said it was her support system of people -- her daughters Hope Hoskins, Shalonda Flowers and Courtney Townsend; her goddaughter Kenyatta Seals; and her cousin Cicley Johnson -- who took her to doctor appointments, prayed for her, cried with her, and rallied around her.

“My daughter, Hope, who lives in Atlanta, would come home when she had Spring Break and stuff and take me to my appointments. My daughter, Shalonda, would work all night and get off at 7 a.m. and take me to my appointments. Her and my daughter Courtney,” she said.

She said her family was provided enormous support.

“My sisters drove down from Chicago and checked on me,” she said.

But, her biggest support was the Lord himself.

“I used to just cry and cry. And my goddaughter told me ‘You’re going make yourself sick with all that crying. Stop all that crying and talk to God about it.’”

She said that Seals would call her and read scriptures to her, talk to her about the Bible, prayer with her.

She said that she still cries, but her tears now are tears of joy and victory as she thinks about the goodness of God.

Townsend said she’s always known and had a relationship with God, but experiencing her battle with cancer strengthened her faith even more.

“I can’t even explain it. It’s all God, He’s good,” she said, through her tears.

Townsend said when she was diagnosed, she worked in the cafeteria at Winona High School. Now, she works part-time at Bridges.

“My daughters fussed when I went back to work. It’s only part-time. But, I told them that I’d be fine and I have been. I’ve just eased back into it,” she said. “I couldn’t just sit at home. Even though you pray and talk about it, the thought enters your mind of ‘what if?’”

She said she still battles the fear of thinking about a reoccurrence, but her battle strengthened her, strengthened her faith in God.

“It strengthens your beliefs a lot. I thank God, I wouldn’t be here without Him,” she said. “I told them that I couldn’t just sit at home. I had to get out the house and go back to work.”

She said now she goes and has a mammogram done every six months, and she visits her doctor every three months.

“I really want to thank my doctors in Jackson, Flowood and even here in Winona. My doctor, Dr. Young, she calls and checks on me. And I thank Dr. Richard Reid, if it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be here today.”