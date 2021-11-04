Thirteen years ago, at the age of 32, Tonya Blakely was diagnosed with ductal hyperplasia, a precancerous condition that leads to an overgrowth of cells that line the small tubes inside the breast.

The diagnosis came after a lump was detected during a routine physical. She was sent for a mammogram.

“I argued that I was too young for a mammogram and that I didn’t need one because you are not supposed to have your first one until age 40,” Blakely said. “This was my first wrong assumption.”

After the mammogram, she was referred to Dr. Phillip Ley, a breast oncologist in Jackson.

“It was confirmed that I needed a lumpectomy,” Blakely said. “After the procedure, I was informed that the lump was benign, but I needed to be followed closely due to dense breast tissue and the possibility that something could develop and be hidden on a mammogram.”

It was recommended that Blakely have a mammogram every six months for a number of years before switching back to regular annual mammograms.

Blakely stressed the importance of having regular mammograms so doctors can compare the scans and look for any changes inside the breasts.

“It is important to have that sequence of exams to have something to compare,” she said. “Even if you change locations [of where you receive mammograms] you sent should have copies of past scans set to the new location.”

A few years after she found that first lump, another area of concern was detected, and she went through the process of having the mammogram, a follow-up ultrasound, and biopsy for diagnosis.

“This time it was different than before,” she said. “This time I needed a more extensive biopsy called an excisional biopsy or partial mastectomy. The result of this procedure was that it wasn’t a question of if I got breast cancer, but a question of when and how early it could be caught.”

She began six-month follow-ups and mammograms once again and “a whole lot of prayer for peace of mind and early detection.”

In December 2019, at the age of 45, Blakely’s doctors detected a spot, and she had to have a bilateral mastectomy in January 2020.

“I ended up having two surgeries seven days apart due to complications, but it was by the grace of God that my test results showed that I had Stage 1a cancer, ductal carcinoma in situ and invasive ductal carcinoma,” Blakely said. “You see I was one of the lucky ones. My cancer was caught very early. I had a very small tumor detected – unseen on a mammogram – and no lymph node involvement.”

Blakely said she elected to go with the bilateral mastectomy, however, she did not have the genetic markers for breast cancer. Doctors determined the cancer was caused by environmental factors.

“I was blessed that mine was caught early enough that I didn’t have to have radiation or chemotherapy,” she said.

She also had reconstructive surgery with no complications.

“Everything that I went through, I had to hit it with humor,” Blakely said.

She also relied on her faith and a strong support system with her husband, Kris Blakely, and daughter, Ana Davis. She also has leaned on other women who are currently battling or survived breast cancer.

“It’s like a sisterhood,” she said. “It’s an unwelcomed sisterhood. These are people who have been through it.”

“It’s a journey, it’s a process,” Blakely said. “You have to find the positives. That is where faith comes in, and that is where having a strong support group is important.”

Blakely said from the beginning, she felt “like God’s hand was on it.”

“There has always been this sense of peace,” she said.

Blakely said as a breast cancer survivor, the journey continues throughout your life.

“As much as I would love to say this is the end of the breast cancer journey I can’t because once you are diagnosed, life chances forever,” she said. “I will never be cancer free but by the grace of God, I will be able to say that there is no evidence of the disease and enter remission at the five-year mark. So for now, I will continue my follow-ups every six months with blood work, scans, and prayer.”

Coincidentally, in February 2021, Blakely’s mother, Diane Wier, was diagnosed with the same type of breast cancer, and it was not picked up on a routine mammogram. Weir completed her radiation treatment just this week.

Although Blakely does not have the genetic markers for breast cancer, her daughter and her sister, Marsha Stuckey, are also receiving six-month follow-ups and mammograms as a precaution.

“I can’t stress enough about getting those checkups,” Blakely said. “Make your mammogram appointment near your birthday so you will remember it.”

Blakely said regular self-exams are also important.

“Do not take for granted if you think something is wrong with your body,” she said. “Any changes to your breasts, go get a mammogram and physical examination. They key to survival is catching it early. It is better to be aware then to stick your head in the sand.”