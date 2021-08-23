Selma Christine Dees Leonard, of French Camp, 83, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her son’s residence in French Camp.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, at Bethsaida Baptist Church Family Life Center, with burial following in Bethsaida Cemetery near French Camp. Rev. Don Smith, Rev. Michael Payton, and Rev. Dale Strickland will officiate the service.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 18 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Bethsaida Baptist Church Family Life Center.

She was born on December 15, 1937 to Robert Edward and Ola Belle Gibson Dees. She was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James G. Leonard, Jr.; a son, Tommy Wayne Leonard; three brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Deloys Fields (Lee) of Duck Hill; daughter in law, Michelle Leonard; sons, Ralph Leonard (Minna) of French Camp and Travis Leonard (Angie) of Columbus; sister, Robbie Nell Green of Kilmichael; brother, Leon Dees of McCool; eight grandchildren, Shawna Grice, Kristy Nail, Robert Leonard, Jonathon Leonard, Justin Leonard, Bo Leonard, Dustin Autry and Dixie Bradsher; and nine great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jonathon Leonard, Justin Leonard, Robert Leonard, Bo Leonard, Dustin Autry and Conner Nail. Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Nail, Russell Leonard, Kyle Grice, Jon Ross Leonard and Bentley Leonard.