Pictured from left: Carroll County Beat 4 Supervisor Claude Fluker, Carroll County Beat 1 Supervisor Jim Neill, Beat 1 Road Crew worker Hart Miller, and North Carrollton Mayor Ken Strachan unload sandbags at North Carrollton Town hall Sunday ahead of Hurricane Ida.

On Sunday the Carroll County Board of Supervisors along with the municipalities of Carrollton, North Carrollton and Vaiden issued a proclamation of existence of a local emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida.

“With this proclamation will help Carroll County with resources. We know there are some low areas where homes flooded back in June, we have sandbags available for citizens who need them,” Strachan said.

The inmates at the Carroll Montgomery Correctional Facility in Vaiden put the sand in the bags Sunday morning. Carroll County Beat 5 Supervisor Rickie Corley provided the sand.

“We have sand bags available at North Carrollton town hall and Vaiden town hall for those who need them. Through the day Sunday we have been transporting the sandbags back to North Carrollton. I spoke with the National Weather Service in Jackson and we expecting heavy rains through this weather event. People are urged to take precautions, and have a supplies available. Carroll County is ready to respond during this effort," Strachan said.

For anyone that needs sandbags in the Carroll County area out of the North Carrollton or Vaiden Town halls may call the Carroll County Emergency Operations Center At 662-237-9319