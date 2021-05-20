The Town of North Carrollton partnered with Keep Mississippi Beautiful for a cleanup day, and the target of Saturday’s effort was litter.

“We appreciate the great effort throughout North Carrollton in litter pickup and bringing an awareness to the importance of eliminating litter,” Mayor Ken Strachan said.

The Town of North Carrollton participated in the annual Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup which is the nation’s largest community improvement program that kicked off the first day of spring, March 20, and extends through June 20. Keep Mississippi Beautiful is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate. North Carrollton’s cleanup Saturday is one of many that is ongoing this spring across Mississippi.

The town was granted materials for the effort through Keep Mississippi Beautiful including glad trash bags the organization provided through Lowe’s.

Strachan has been working Keep Mississippi Beautiful on beautification efforts this year including applying for funding to help with the flower planters at the new welcome signs. Strachan presented to aldermen at the May board meeting a letter from Keep Mississippi Beautiful where the town was awarded $1,000 to help with those efforts.