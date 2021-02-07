This week, newly-elected mayors and board of aldermen will begin to take office and begin their new terms.

In Duck Hill, Mayor-Elect Al White along with Duck Hill’s board of aldermen will be sworn in Thursday at noon at Binford United Methodist Church. White succeeded Mayor Joey Cooley who served the town for 25 years.

Christopher Caldwell, Sr. is joining Alderwomen Linda Bennett, Lula Brown, Cynthia Brown-Kountz and Shernell Brown-Everett as the newest member of the Duck Hill Board of Aldermen. White and the new board will hold their first meeting on Monday, July 12.

Kilmichael’s mayor-elect Bryan Lott, and the Kilmichael Board of Aldermen will be sworn in on Saturday, July 3 on the Kilmichael Town Square. Following the swearing in, the town will hold its second annual Fireworks Show sponsored by Matt Bennett of Modern Woodmen of America. The swearing in will take place around 6:30 p.m.

Lott is succeeding Kilmichael’s long-serving mayor Bobby Howell, who announced his retirement earlier this year. The firework show will take place around 8:30 p.m. Lott and the new board will hold their first meeting on Tuesday, July 6 at 7 p.m.

In Winona, mayor-elect Aaron Dees along with new alderman Charles Harris and alderwomen Sylvia Clark and Linda Purnell will be sworn in during the new administration’s first board meeting on July 6. Dees will succeed Mayor Jerry Flowers.