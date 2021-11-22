Funeral services for SSG Colby Lane Marlow of Carrollton were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 29 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Grenada with burial following in the North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Kilmichael, MS, with military honors. Rev. David Westmoreland, MSGT Gerardo Duran, and Chaplain Scott Edwards officiated the service. Pallbearers were Morgan Mills, Thomas Costilow, Latham Hill, Caleb Christian, B.J. Edwards, Lee Marlow, Kerry Marlow and Deuce Irwin. Honorary pallbearers were the Mississippi State University Army ROTC cadets and instructors.

Visitation was held Sunday, November 28 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home.

Mr. Marlow, 21, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. He was born April 4, 2000 to Chris and Christy Costilow Marlow. Colby was a member of Vaiden Baptist Church, a 2019 graduate of Winona Christian School, and received his Associate's Degree at Holmes Community College. He was currently a senior at Mississippi State University, Magna Cum Laude and a Staff Sergeant in the Mississippi Army National Guard. He was a distinguished military graduate in the top ten percent in the nation, member of Phi Kappa Phi honor society, Student Veterans Association, Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and Co-Commander of Mississippi State University Army ROTC.

Colby is survived by his mother, Christy Costilow Marlow of Carrollton; father, Chris Marlow of Winona; sisters, Carlee Marlow of Winona, Cayle Marlow of Carrollton, and Bella Nabors of Winona; his twin brother, Cade Marlow of Carrollton; his girlfriend, Rebecca Christian of Greenwood; one nephew; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.