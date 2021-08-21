When Renee Holman decided to announce the reopening of Hot Shotz Dance, the outpouring of support she received from the community was more than what she expected. She and her staff are extremely grateful and can’t wait to get to work.

Holman is reopening Hot Shotz Dance Company in the old Richardson Furniture building on Summit Street, and it is triple the size of her former studio. Registration for classes was held on August 13, 14, and 19, and she said they’ve filled just about every single class.

She said when Jamie Hailey made the decision to close her Winona studio, she began receiving phone calls asking her to reopen. Holman said she knew there was a need for dance in Winona, but she wasn’t expecting this big of a reception.

“I had a lot of my patrons calling me, asking me to teach again,” she said. “I knew Winona needed a dance teacher because of the talent that’s here.”

Holman, who’s a kindergarten teacher at Marshall Elementary School, taught dance for 20 years at Winona Christian, Central Holmes and at Carroll Academy before retiring. At that time she took on a new challenge and returned to the classroom to teach the littlest Jaguars.

“I love it!” She said. “I love working with the babies, I love the staff. But, I really love this class that I have now.”

She said through Marshall’s after school program she taught music. But, she loves being able to shape the minds of her kindergarten class.

However, the arts and dance are not something she can easily step back from, she said it’s in her.

“I’ve been doing some form of arts my entire life. Music, performance and education are my calling,” she said.

Holman said she needed the break from dance, but reopening up her studio, now was the time and with way more space than she previously had.

She said when she announced that she was reopening, the response was joyful and a bit overwhelming – but in a good way.

Holman is embarking on a new journey. Before when she taught dance, it’s been on a school campus. Opening her new studio in Winona opens her up to students from two counties.

“This is an opportunity that I have prayed and waited to receive for a long time. The Lord sure works in mysterious ways! He has provided for my family and me in every season of life, and I am grateful that dance is going to be a part of the next one,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “I have been searching for the perfect place to move the company for a while. I needed a central location where all my babies could make it to class. Richardson Furniture Company across from Special Treasures in Winona, MS is the perfect venue. It is spacious and multifaceted. I think it will be an ideal space for all our creative expressions.”

Holman said with her new space, she’s able to hold more classes at one time.

“I’m able to have two running classrooms at one time at different times offered during the day,” she said.

Registration for classes is now closed, thanks to a huge response during the first registration.

Holman said she expected a good response, but the one that she received was more than what she and her staff could have imagined.

“It’s been unbelievable. We’re so excited! The community has been so supportive of us coming to Winona,” she said.

In addition, Holman said during registration Special Treasures and Hammonds offered discounts at their stores for her parents.

She said her five adult staff members and four junior staffers, include Jacey Eldridge, Sara Taylor Lott, Sarah Grace Perkins, Kellum Giles, Bayley Cook, Audrey Eldridge, Halle Holman, Edda Holman, and Lynsey Flatt, and they are ready to teach new dancers the techniques that they know.

Holman said she can’t wait to be able to hit the ground running. There are still ongoing renovations happening in the building, but once it’s complete, the doors will be open to new dancers ready to be trained in jazz, hip hop, ballet and tap.

“Let’s get to work,” Holman said.