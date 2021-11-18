Calling all hunters! It’s open season and the Town of Vaiden will hold a hunting event on Saturday, Nov. 20 beginning at 9 a.m. in the open area by 35/55 Truck Stop on Highway 35.

Mayor Stella Washington-Bell said the event is being held on Highway 35 to let its businesses and vendors know they support them, and things don’t always have to be held downtown. She said with people in the area hunting, it should be a boost to the stores in the area.

“It’s a great opportunity to show them that we can come to them, they don’t always have to come to us,” she said. “It’s a joint thing to show that we can do things together here in Vaiden.”

She said the hunting event is one of the many events that are planned for the town.

“We’re planning some great things and a variety of events,” she said.

Washington-Bell said during the event there were will be vendors, arts and crafts, a silent auction, and a raffle for hunting equipment. She said it’s open to everyone.

“I look forward to seeing everyone and I think we’re going to have a great time,” she said.

Washington-Bell said she’ll also be at the event as well. She said when things are held in the community, it shows that the town is in support of whatever’s going on.

She said in order for Vaiden to have events like this, it takes a great planning committee and a great board backing it and Vaiden has both. And for that, she’s thankful.

Any questions about the hunting event, contact the Town of Vaiden City Hall.