Mississippi Action for Progress, Inc., Central District office celebrated 55 years of Head Start in the community.

The center held the celebration at the district’s headquarters in Winona where elected officials, superintendents and administration were invited from all seven of the counties served. The central district serves Montgomery, Carroll, Attala, Choctaw, Holmes, Webster and Neshoba. There are 11 centers total and 785 students served.

According to the Office of the Head Start, Head Start began in 1965 “…as an eight-week demonstration project designed to help break the cycle of poverty. It provided preschool children from low-income families with a comprehensive program to meet their emotional, social, health, nutritional, and educational needs. A key tenet of the program established that it be culturally responsive to the communities served, and that the communities have an investment in its success through the contribution of volunteer hours and other donations as non-federal share.”

The Head Start Program Performance Standards were created in 1975 and according to the website, in 1995 the first Early Head Start grants began to serve low income pregnant women and children from birth until 3. The program was reauthorized in 2007.

Also in 2007, new qualifications were added to strengthen the quality of Head Start, two of the biggest points in the new qualifications are Alignment of Head Start school readiness goals with state early learning standards and higher qualifications for the Head Start teaching workforce

“Head Start programs have served more than 36 million children since 1965, growing from an eight-week demonstration project to include full-day/full-year services and many program options. Currently, Head Start grants are administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families. Head Start programs serve over 1 million children and their families each year in urban, suburban, and rural areas in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories, including American Indian and Alaska Native and Migrant and Seasonal communities,” the website states.

“We wanted to do something to make sure that we engage with the community to help the community learn more about Head Start. The fact that you took the opportunity to come out today, that really shows us that you know the impact and the importance of our presence in the counties we serve, that you serve,” Assistant Central District Director Laura Gibbs said.

Smith, who’s from Winston County, said that she’s worked in some capacity for Head Start, for 44 years. When it comes to Head Start, people can have a stigma about the program but she said it’s not the case.

“Head Start’s changing and we’re staying abreast on the changes that are taking place. And we’re moving forward,” she said.

Although they currently serve 785 students, the program can serve 995 and are still recruiting. Head Starts also have blended programs were they have teachers and students in the elementary school system as well.

Smith said the Central District currently has three partnerships: Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District, located at Winona Elementary School; Carroll County School District, located at Marshall Elementary School and Holmes County Consolidated School District, located at Durant Elementary School.

In Montgomery County, Duck Hill Early Head Start are funded for 56 students but serve 47, Head Start is funded for 36 students and have 28 enrolled and the blended program at Winona Elementary is funded for 40 students and have 30 enrolled.

In Carroll County, Vaiden serves 16 Early Head Start students, 34 Head Start students and 34 students in the blended program at Marshall Elementary.

“We working to create more partnerships. Our goal is to have a partnership in each one of the counties that we serve,” Smith said. “Our children in the blended program and our children in the Head Start centers are learning the same things.”

She said they work with their local education agencies or their LEAs to ensure that their students are prepared and ready for kindergarten.

Gibbs said they want to get the word out to tell more people about Head Start and their programs. Head Start offers services to parents from pregnancy to the transition to kindergarten. She also said that enrollment and employment opportunities are available.

To find out if your child is eligible or to inquire about employment with MAP, call 662-212-5289.