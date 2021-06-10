George Street in North Carrollton have been closed due to heavy rainfall washing out a culvert.

"George Street going to J.Z. George High School in North Carrollton is closed. There is a washout due to the flooding on George Street near the railroad tracks. Citizens need to use extreme caution," North Carrollton Mayor Ken Strachan said. "Crews have been working to alleviate flood water at culverts but the rain has been coming so fast before it can runoff. There are homes in the north and northeast of the town that have been flooded.

Strachan, who is also the Civil Defense and Emergency Management Director said the streets are now barricaded and the streets are now closed.

He said that Morgan Street is open and will be used as a detour.