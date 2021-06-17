A Texas pastor has taken up his cross and is trekking across America to Washington D.C. The goal? To get to the Lincoln Memorial, proclaim the Word of God, and demanding change in our country.

Rev. Ed Maclean of Revive Church said the Lord placed the walk on His heart and led him to do it with the purpose of destroying the division our nation is currently facing. He said he wants to unify the country and send a message that the nation is a Christian nation.

“This nation is so divided. You and I are divided by the color of our skin, we’re divided by religion, the government is so divided,” Maclean said. “And the church has been quiet for too long. We have to stop it.”

He said that as a nation, America has allowed racism in the country for far too long.

“You want to know why our kids hate each other? People are teaching it. Racism is taught, and we have to stop it. We want to let people know that the same Jesus died for me, just like he died for you. He loves me, like He loves you,” Maclean said.

His mission statement: “To stand up for God’s ways, and HIS promises! Our lives are short, what we do with them matters. I hope to light a fire under believers, unifying the church and draw unbelievers to an eternal perspective. We live for something far greater than ourselves with a much higher agenda than a political term in office,” he said.

It also states “…To lead tens of thousands of people to God. To demonstrate a daily, relentless, love gathering. A movement of people that authorities have to notice, letting them know that their political agendas and policies don’t align with God’s Word. It is GOD who put them in their place and their ways are not pleasing to Him. To let the Supreme Court know that there is one that holds a higher court and He is very displeased with them.”

Maclean said he began the trek on May 16 and he and his team crossed into County County on Day 28 and into Montgomery County on Day 30.

“The sheriffs and police departments have been very kind to us,” Maclean said.

In Carroll County, Tori Haddon, accompanied by daughter Harper and friend Allie Holly, carried the cross for several miles. Aiden Walker, 16, walked with the cross as well.

Maclean said during his time in the counties, many people stopped just to introduce themselves, say hello, give a kind word, and even help him with the walk.

He said their plans were to end in Washington D.C. on July 19, however with the amount of rain that has taken place that date has been pushed back to the end of July.

He said that there are times the walk has been hard – indicative of the walk with Christ. He said the hills he’s experience between Carroll and Montgomery Counties have not been the kindest. But, they forge on, even during heavy rains.

“We’ve had to shut down when that happens. I don’t want my shoes to get wet,” Maclean said. “It’s been tough. I’ve gotten blisters on my feet and everything else. But, Jesus suffered for us. And I’m not doing near as much as He took while suffering,” he said.