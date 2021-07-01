A Duck Hill home was completely lost to fire last weekend.

According to Duck Hill Fire Chief Michael D. Woods, a home located at 208 Eskridge Street caught fire Saturday afternoon after a pile of burning brush nearby ignited the siding of the mobile home.

The Duck Hill Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 2:30 p.m. Two trucks responded from Duck Hill, and another truck was deployed from Elliot. In all 15 firefighters responded to the call.

Woods said when firefighters arrived, fire was already visible from the back of the home. It sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage, and was considered a complete loss from fire.

“[It] started by burning brush too close to the house and caught the siding, and got up the wall and spread from there,” Woods said. “It took about an hour to completely get it out.”

No one was injured in the fire.