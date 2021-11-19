Snooky Lee and Linda Perkins, members of the Evergreen Cemetery Board of Directors, begin plan for a pre-Thanksgiving Bake Sale to be held Tuesday, November 23. Cakes, pies, breads, and other baked items will be available starting at nine o’clock A.M. at two locations: across from the Courthouse in Carrollton and in front of the Bank of Commerce in North Carrollton. These delicious treats will sell quickly, so make your plans to be one of the first in line. Proceeds will help with maintenance and beautification at the historic cemetery.