My husband, Bill, loves to cook, and he is fabulous at it.

Sunday afternoon, he decided we were going to have steaks for supper. He claimed we didn't have anything easy to go with our steaks. So, he dug in the freezer and decided we needed to use the broccoli he found. He had come across a recipe for roasted broccoli.

I already decided I wanted peas, and thought of a recipe my friend, Phyllis, had shown me years ago. Since we never know how many people will show up to eat with us, I thought we'd have some green beans as well.

Needless to say, we had a lot of food, but it was delicious. Plus, we had leftovers for the next day.

I hope you enjoy these recipes. We sure did.

Have a great week.

Green Bean Bundles

1 1/4 pounds green beans I use the long green beans in a can. Not French cut.

6 slices bacon cut in half, do not use thick cut bacon

1 teaspoon garlic salt or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup butter melted

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Cooking spray

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the bacon on a sheet pan and bake for 7 minutes. Remove the bacon from the oven.

Trim the ends of the green beans. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.

Place the green beans in the pot and cook for 2-3 minutes until just tender. Drain and put the green beans in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process.

Pat the green beans dry. In a small bowl mix together the garlic salt, butter, brown sugar and pepper. Pour the butter mixture over the green beans and toss to coat.

Wrap 8-10 green beans with a piece of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Place the green bean bundles on a sheet pan coated with cooking spray.

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until bacon is crispy.

Spicy Black-eyed Peas with Tomatoes

8 ounces/8 to 10 strips bacon (diced)

3 (15-ounce) cans black-eyed peas (undrained)

2 large onions (chopped)

1 1/2 cups green bell pepper (chopped)

1/2 cup red bell pepper (chopped)

2 cups celery (chopped)

2 (14.5-ounce) cans tomatoes (diced)

1 (4-ounce) can mild green chile pepper (chopped)

3 tablespoons jalapeño pepper (pickled, chopped, or to taste)

In a large, heavy skillet or sauté pan, cook the bacon until fat has rendered.

With a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a large Dutch oven or stockpot; stir in 3 cans of black-eyed peas.

To the bacon drippings in the skillet add the chopped onions, green and red pepper, and celery. Cook, stirring until the onion is translucent and the vegetables are tender.

Transfer the cooked onion and pepper mixture to the Dutch oven and then add the diced tomatoes, chopped mild chile peppers and chopped jalapeño peppers, if using.

Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer for 30 to 40 minutes.

Add salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Add 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of ground cayenne pepper, if desired, for spicier peas.

Serve these delicious spicy peas hot with freshly baked cornbread.

Roasted Parmesan Broccoli

6 to 7 cups fresh broccoli florets

3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup Italian style breadcrumbs

1/2 cup freshly shredded parmesan cheese

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with tinfoil and coat with non-stick spray.

Combine the broccoli and olive oil in a large zip close bag and shake to coat. Add the breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, salt and pepper to the bag and shake to coat. Use your hands to rub the bag and help the coating to stick to the broccoli.

Spread the broccoli in an even layer on the baking sheet, picking up any coating that's on the bottom and dispersing it over the broccoli as needed. Bake for 12 minutes, then stir and flip the broccoli, bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, until crisp-tender.

Pineapple Pie

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 cup crushed pineapple, well-drained

3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 unbaked pie shell

Preheat oven to 350. Line pie plate with pie crust.

Whisk together all other ingredients. Pour into prepared pie plate and bake for 50 minutes or until filling is set and beginning to brown. Cool completely before serving.

This recipe is for a shallow pie. If you would like to make a deep dish pie, make the filling 1 1/2 times.