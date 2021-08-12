North Carrollton was a sea of purple as many came out in support of bringing awareness to domestic violence.

Carroll County Advocates of Change held their inaugural domestic violence walk and rally on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. The walk and rally was a way to show their support for those in the community who have endured or are enduring domestic violence.

The Carroll County Advocates of Change was founded by Domonique Curry-McKinney, Bettinicia Gatewood-Cobbins and Dr. Elmira Ratliff. Curry-McKinney said the group wanted to hold the rally to let those in the community know that they’re not alone.

She said to see the community come out in support was inspiring.

“It went very well,” Curry-McKinney said. “It exceeded all of our expectations.”

She said their goal was just to let one person know that they can leave, and there’s better on the other side.

“We wanted people to know that there were people in their corner and that there is a better way,” she said.

Curry-McKinney said there were several people who spoke during the event. She said Mayors Pam Lee and Ken Strachan, Rev. Al Bush, Rita Eldridge with Celebrate Recovery, and Southern District Judge Tinesha Erve-Earnest spoke during the event.

“Judge Earnest spoke about the legal aspects of it and what’s available. We had brochures that told about other resources,” Curry-McKinney said.

She said the group wants to hold more events, but they don’t want them to be just centered on domestic violence. Because they’re advocates of change for all of Carroll County, no matter the situation.